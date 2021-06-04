Capitol Rioter Hawking Autographed Pics Of Himself In Nancy Pelosi's Office

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 June 2021

Richard Barnett launched his website this week, and for a $100 'contribution' you get an autographed photo. "as a token of his appreciation." And for just $25 you get a copy of his "court filing that resulted in his release from jail." Well, isn't that just precious. Barnett was in jail -- in Fayetteville and then in Washington, D.C. -- from Jan. 8 until U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper of the District of Columbia ordered his release April 27. And as a reminder, Barnett left a note on Speaker Pelosi's desk which read: "Nancy, Bigo was here, you b---h." Source: NBC News The accused Capitol rioter seen propping up his feet on a desk inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office is selling autographed pictures of himself to help pay for legal fees — but not that photo. Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, was arrested just two days after the infamous picture was snapped amid the chaos of supporters of then-President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On Thursday, visitors to the "Richard 'Bigo' Barnett Legal Defense Fund" website were told that if they donated $100 or more, as "a token of his appreciation," the accused rioter "will send you a picture of him with his feet up on a desk while on house arrest."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/richard-barnett-hawking-riot-pics