Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 09:02 Hits: 8

Vice President Harris heads to Guatemala and Mexico on her first foreign trip — a journey that President Biden made when he had the job, but that has considerably higher political stakes for Harris.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/04/1003172093/vice-president-harris-to-make-first-foreign-trip