Giuliani Rages At 'Anti-American' Prosecutors Investigating Trump

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asserted that it is "unconstitutional" to investigate former President Donald Trump. During an interview on Newsmax, Giuliani blasted Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James over the ongoing investigation into whether the Trump Organization illegally manipulated property values. "This is an investigation in search of a crime, not a crime that's being investigated," Giuliani said. "They've gone through his whole life searching for something they can make into a criminal act. That's a very, very dangerous thing to do for America. In fact, it's anti-American. I think [it's] unconstitutional." Giuliani also argued that crimes committed "many years ago" should not be subject to prosecution. "Donald Trump's life has been investigated over and over again," he explained, pointing to alleged IRS audits. "They're going back years before he was Donald Trump! So these people are politically motivated, poor excuses for public servants."

