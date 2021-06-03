The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Capitol Rioter Arrested After 'Stomach Tattoo Match'

According to the criminal complaint against McGrew, he allegedly struck an officer multiple times after the police tried to push the rioters back. McGrew was identified from a distinctive stomach tattoo that was matched to a 2012 arrest. Source: 12 News An Arizona man was arrested on May 28 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection after federal investigators used his unique stomach tattoo to identify him. James Burton McGrew, 39, was arrested on Friday in Glendale and made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, McGrew faces a laundry list of charges for his actions outside and inside the Capitol including assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer, civil disorders, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and more. PROTIP: When storming the U.S. Capitol, it to avoid displaying your “KING JAMES” belly tattoo to a police body camera, especially if your belly tattoo was previously photographed in a booking photo.James McGrew was arrested in Arizona over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/qLF1AgCyLB

