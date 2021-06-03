Stanford Law Withholds Diploma After Student Satire Triggers Federalist Society

Articles

A law student’s diploma was held up after an officer at the conservative Federalist Society had a tantrum over a piece of satire sent to a listserv for political debate. Mark Joseph Stern explained on Slate why those self-proclaimed freedom lovers at the Federalist Society wanted to cancel the student's diploma: On Jan. 25, Nicholas Wallace, a third-year student at Stanford Law School, sent a satirical flyer to a student listserv reserved for debate and political commentary. The flyer promoted a fake event, “The Originalist Case for Inciting Insurrection,” ostensibly sponsored by the Stanford Federalist Society. It advertised the participation of two politicians who tried to overturn the 2020 election, Missouri Sen. Joshua Hawley and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. “Violent insurrection, also known as doing a coup, is a classical system of installing a government,” the flyer read, adding that insurrection “can be an effective approach to upholding the principle of limited government.” Wallace’s email was designed to mock the Stanford Federalist Society for refusing to disavow the many Federalist Society luminaries who fomented the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including Hawley and Paxton. It worked: The flyer went viral, prompting USA Today to confirm that it was, indeed, satire.

