Betsy DeVos Defended Accreditation Of For-Profit School With No Faculty Or Students

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 12:29 Hits: 3

Yesterday the Department of Education canceled its recognition of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges & Schools (ACICS) -- because they approved a school with no faculty or students that still received federal funds. The shady agency was stripped of its authority by the Obama administration in 2016, but of course was reinstated by Betsy DeVos and the Trump administration. a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/acics-betsy-devos-loses-recognition-reagan-national-university-student-loans-2021-6">Via Business Insider: USA Today conducted an investigation last year that found that although approved by ACICS, Reagan National University in South Dakota did not house any faculty, students, or staff. And while the agency said that Reagan had met its standards during the accreditation process, it declined to say specifically how it verified the college had students and faculty. [...] Reagan ended up being stripped of its recognition, but Betsy DeVos, the education secretary for nearly all of the Trump administration, stood by ACICS and said the agency had followed proper procedure when choosing to accredit the school.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/betsy-devos-defended-shady-accreditation