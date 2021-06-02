The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

It’s Difficult To Poll How Many People Believe In QAnon

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at how some of the most competitive 2022 primaries are shaping up. They also ask whether a recent poll that found that about 15 percent of Americans believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory is a good or bad use of polling.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/its-difficult-to-poll-how-many-people-believe-in-qanon/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version