Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:25 Hits: 1

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has announced his reelection campaign for the Senate and received former President Trump’s endorsement.“Five years ago, I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I told you that I would work to put our country back...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/556459-sen-john-kennedy-announces-reelection-bid-draws-trump-endorsement