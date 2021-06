Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 21:27 Hits: 1

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Tuesday introduced a bill banning proof of vaccinations for domestic travel. The measure — called the Freedom to Fly Act — prohibits the Transportation Security Administration from implementing policies that would...

