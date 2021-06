Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 22:09 Hits: 1

President Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the lead Republican negotiator on infrastructure talks, met for about an hour at the White House on Wednesday and made plans to speak later this week as the two sides discuss a potential...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/556582-biden-top-gop-negotiator-agree-to-continue-infrastructure-talks