HS Valedictorian Goes Rogue With Pro-Choice Master Class

Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

The kids keep proving to me that it's gonna be okay. This time, it's in the tradition of brave, intelligent, norm-smashing women from Texas putting themselves in the crosshairs for the sake of reproductive rights. Paxton Smith graduated from Lake Highlands High School on Sunday, and as valedictorian (with merely a 104.93 average) delivered the commencement address. As reported in DMagazine, Smith had written a speech about media, and its impact on her life and worldview, which school officials had approved. After Gov. Greg Abbott signed the regressive, punitive so-called "Heartbeat" bill a couple of weeks ago, though, Smith decided to go a bit rogue herself. When her time came to deliver her speech, she'd written an entirely different one from the one officials approved, having nothing to do with media and everything to do with abortion rights. She absolutely skewered the new bill, characterizing it as "a war on my body and a war on my rights," and appealed to the empathy of her listeners.

