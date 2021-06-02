The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans Are Trying To Destroy Presidential Debates

The GOP, QOP, GQP, Qonservatives, or whatever you want to call this non-entity of a political party? They're attempting to undermine our democratic processes at every stage of the game. First with lies about voter fraud and a phony stolen election that culminated with an insurrection at the US Capitol. They have taken aim at state legislatures and are passing, in the dead of night and behind closed doors, immoral voting changes to make access to voting much more restrictive, targeted at minorities. Now they're taking aim at the presidential debate system. Understandable, since Traitor Trump was so embarrassing in his debates with Joe Biden. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates claiming they've "lost the trust of the American people." Actually, Ronna, the presidential debates exposed what a bankrupt traitor Trump is. Early 2024 battle: RNC has this letter to the debate commission complaining about “virtual” debate choice, plexiglass, moderator selection and many other things. Says without changes they will advise candidate not to participate. See demands and complaints below... pic.twitter.com/kxq5XowE9E

