Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 14:23 Hits: 6

The leader of the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers spoke just days after Election Day about a potentially violent conflict involving Trump supporters and a presidential declaration of the Insurrection Act, a new superseding federal indictment  alleged. 

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/3jvIZTwrMbo/feds-keep-pointing-finger-at-oath-keepers-leader-in-jan-6-case-but-havent-charged-him