Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:26 Hits: 5

The Federal Election Commission slapped the National Enquirer's parent company with a $187,500 fine for its role in 2016 in silencing a Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump.

