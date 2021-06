Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 21:46 Hits: 6

President Biden will sit down with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Wednesday as his infrastructure negotiations with Republicans enter a critical and potentially final week. Administration officials have signaled this is a make-or-break...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/556380-infrastructure-negotiations-enter-make-or-break-week