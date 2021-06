Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:12 Hits: 5

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Rick Hasen, book author and law professor at the University of California, Irvine, about steps the federal government could take to counter restrictive voting laws.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/01/1002219075/can-the-federal-government-stop-states-restrictive-voting-laws