Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 07:50 Hits: 10

Republican lawmakers in Texas had to give up on a voting bill after Democrats walked out before a final vote. The bill contained some of the most restrictive voting measures in the country.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/31/1001823428/restrictive-texas-voting-bill-dies-after-democrats-walk-out-of-final-vote