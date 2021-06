Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 20:55 Hits: 6

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says on Twitter that he will veto funding for the state Legislature after Democratic lawmakers walked out, blocking passage of new voting restrictions.

(Image credit: Acacia Coronado/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/31/1001940096/texas-governor-threatens-no-pay-after-democrats-stage-a-walkout-over-voting-righ