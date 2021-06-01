Republicans Have No Idea What Their Extreme Base Wants Heading Into 2022

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 11:07 Hits: 10

It's entirely unclear whether Donald Trump's voters will show up in the midterms, but congressional Republicans have bet the farm on them anyway. They've hyped fabricated cancel culture issues, threatened to go to war with corporate America, and adopted "Own the Libs!" as their central tenet for 2022. But they also have zero policy positions that appeal to the very same voters they are trying to keep in the fold. GOP lawmakers in both chambers, for instance, uniformly rejected pandemic relief legislation that sent checks directly to the bank accounts of most Americans—a measure that some 55% of lower-income Republican voters ultimately supported. In their infrastructure negotiations with the White House, Senate Republicans have proposed paying for President Joe Biden's very popular American Jobs Plan with a regressive tax hike on the middle class and the working poor.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/republicans-have-no-idea-what-their