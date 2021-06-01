Reality Check: The Filibuster Is Hurting Bipartisanship, Not Helping It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021

As John Avlon pointed out on his Reality Check segment this morning, a majority of U.S. senators voted for it but there will be no bipartisan commission to look into the January 6th Capitol attack. "Heading into Memorial Day weekend, Republicans killed a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th attack on our Capitol. It was a gut punch to our democracy. It died by a vote of 54 in favor, to 35 votes against. You heard that right. Having a clear majority did not matter. Despite six Republican senators, Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Romney and Sasse joining with the Democrats, 11 senators didn't even bother to show up for the vote. And of these, Democrats Kyrsten Sinema, Patty Murray, and Republican Pat Toomey say they would have voted for the commission. "It would have failed with 57 votes for it and 35 against. That's a sign that something is deeply wrong with our democracy. Remember, the dictionary definition of democracy is government by the people, especially rule of the majority. We're experiencing a sustained assault on those ideas. Majority rule is increasingly undermined by the electoral college and partisan gerrymandering, as well as voting restrictions being jammed through Republican legislatures.

