Journo Tricks Conservatives Into Retweeting Embarrassing Pix

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 13:07 Hits: 11

Journalist/Twitter provocateurs Ken Klippenstein trolled some prominent Republicans on Twitter yesterday, including Matt Gaetz, Matt Schlapp and Dinesh D'Souza, into sharing a picture of Lee Harvey Oswald wearing his Marine uniform. Klippenstein tweeted to them, pretending that Oswald was a family member. Then Candace Owens got involved: I think I made Candace Owens short circuit lmao pic.twitter.com/tHDCtcZ051 — Ken Klippenstein #FiredForTruth (@kenklippenstein) June 1, 2021 Guess Candace doesn't know that much like today, extremist Lee Harvey Oswald did indeed serve in the U.S. military as a Marine. No Photoshop required!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/twitter-troll-gets-prominent-conservatives