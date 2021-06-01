Trump Tells Inner Circle He Expects To Be Reinstated By August

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 14:03 Hits: 8

I subscribe to what I call the "mosaic" overview of politics: namely, I gather small pieces of information and move them around until I get a sense of the big picture. I have to say, I'm a little worried these days. Why did Mike Flynn say what he said about a coup here?Because when coup plotters and coup planners aren't punished when their coup fails, they'll keep coming back to it, over and over until they succeed. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 1, 2021 In which ⁦@SykesCharlie⁩ gathers all the MAGA/military coup threads and publishes just minutes before ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ reports that loco Trumpo expects reinstatement by August. Be alarmed. https://t.co/7na7iRUGUE — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 1, 2021

