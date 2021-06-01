The Republican Party Is Freely Choosing Fascism

Articles

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here. When Republicans used their first filibuster of the Joe Biden era to block a comprehensive investigation of the deadly Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol, much of the press rushed in to announce the stunning move was done because the GOP’s remains in the “grip” of Trump. Republicans refused to set a up a fact-finding commission into the murderous insurrection because they “feared” Trump’s wrath, news consumers were told. • “Their opposition highlights the hold former President Donald Trump still holds on most of his party.” (CNN) • “There’s the fear of openly defying Trump and earning the enmity of his supporters, since those deemed insufficiently loyal to the former president tend to see their jobs put at risk.” (Vox) • “Trump’s grip over Republicans hardens as party cleaves to election ‘big lie’” (The Guardian)

