Louie Gohmert Appears At 'Major QAnon Conference' In Dallas

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 18:12 Hits: 4

Gohmert laughed it up, and posed for photos, including at least one with a January 6th rioter, Zac Paine, known online as RedPill78, Source: Business Insider The congressman condemned his colleagues in the House who are pushing for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot and argued that the events of Jan. 6 paled in comparison to both the 9/11 terror and Pearl Harbor attacks, according to reporters and watchdog groups covering the event. Earlier this month, Gohmert joined many of his Republican colleagues in blocking the creation of a Jan. 6 commission. Gohmert took photos at the event with QAnon supporters, including Zak Paine, the host of a popular QAnon show RedPill78, who has said he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Gohmert spoke on stage at the Omni Hotel in Dallas in front of a large image of the event's logo, which featured the QAnon mantra "Where we go one, we go all," abbreviated to "WWG1WGA." A sitting member of Congress, Louie Gohmert, is currently speaking at a QAnon event in front of the event's logo, which has the QAnon slogan right in it. pic.twitter.com/fcZhA0PsH5 — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) May 29, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/louie-gohmert-appears-major-qanon