Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 09:03 Hits: 5

The White House wants to pay farmers for carbon in their soil. Sequestering carbon on farms is straightforward, but benefits are hard to measure. Some worry about creating another subsidy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/01/1002018190/biden-administration-wants-agriculture-subsidies-to-help-fight-climate-change