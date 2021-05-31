The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

They Still Don&#8217;t Get It

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Here's an article in Ha'aretz describing concerns about Israeli national security and foreign policy officials about the extent of damage to the country's relationship with the Democratic party during Benjamin Netanyahu's long reign. Not surprisingly they are less concerned about the high profile criticism of AOC or Rashida Tlaib than the uncharacteristically muted and equivocal support from stalwarts like Jerry Nadler and Robert Menendez.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/aqX0-v8bpcI/they-still-dont-get-it

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version