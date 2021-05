Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 07:50 Hits: 1

Israel's prime minister could lose his job as rivals join forces. Texas GOP gives up on a new voting bill after Democrats walk out before a final vote. Still no deal on Biden's infrastructure plan.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/31/1001823379/newsbrief-new-israeli-government-tk-tk