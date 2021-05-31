The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Matt Gaetz Whines He Got 'Scammed' Out Of Yacht Deal

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida took time away from mocking the sex trafficking charges against him and rallying against Liz Cheney alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene to tell the world that he’s possibly been the target of a scam. Yes, that’s right. WFLA reports that Matt Gaetz and his brand new fiancée Ginger Luckey* say that they’ve been had. They’ve been bamboozled! They’ve been hoodwinked! CBS4 says the couple claims that money they wired for a boat sale “went missing.” * Real name.

