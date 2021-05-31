Fox News Melts Down At 'Spoiled' VP Harris' Memorial Day Wish

Articles

Fox News hosts on Sunday lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris after she told her Twitter followers to "enjoy the long weekend" during the Memorial Day holiday. "There are many who are upset the leaders in this country do not quite remember the meaning of this weekend," Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain said before pointing to Harris's tweet. Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021 "It's more than a long weekend," co-host Pete Hegseth complained. "The landing craft at Normandy beach. Long weekend. Or soldiers storming Iwo Jima. Long weekend. We talk about antifa or the anti-racists. Talk about the real anti-fascists and the real anti-racists, those men in World War II who put on the uniform to go fight real fascists and real racism around the world." "You're in a position of such power and your only answer is 'Look at me, I'm cute, have a long weekend,'" he remarked. Co-host Carley Shimkus argued that former President Donald Trump won in 2016 because of "those kinds of messages" and "President Obama's apology tour."

