New Oath Keeper Indictments Show Planning For Election Overthrow

They did their planning on the internet. "Four more Oath Keepers associates have been indicted and three were arrested in Florida in recent days in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, bringing the number of co-defendants charged in the largest conspiracy case from that day to 16, court records show." These new indictments against members of the Oath Keepers provide more evidence that the defendants had planned for an overthrow of the United States government. They hoped for enough violence to allow Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency and Marshall Law to retain the Office of President. WaPo reports that one defendant "began discussing plans to keep Trump in the White House by force as early as last Nov. 9." Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes ("Person One" in the indictments - for the win!) is a former aide to former Congressman Ron Paul, father of Senator Rand Paul. So one person in the group can lay claim to knowledge of the layout of House offices, at least. Messages from Rhodes prior to the MAGA insurrection riot show first-degree foreknowledge of the motives and actions on January 6.

