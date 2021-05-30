The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Buttigieg Urges &#8216;Clear Direction&#8217; On Infrastructure Negotiations By Next Week

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday demanded that a "clear direction" on infrastructure talks is needed by June 7, when members of Congress return from recess, after a group of GOP senators responded to President Biden’s infrastructure plan last week with a proposal that accounts for a fraction of the $1.7 trillion in spending that the White House has proposed.

