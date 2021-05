Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

Republicans on Friday blocked the launch of an external investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the issue is a long way from disappearing.House Democrats, behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), are vowing to charge ahead with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/555873-democrats-plot-next-move-after-gop-sinks-jan-6-probe