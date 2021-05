Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 11:08 Hits: 0

The White House says a new counteroffer from Senate Republicans on funding for roads and bridges is encouraging, but there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome before reaching a deal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/28/1001172224/senate-republicans-white-house-move-closer-to-infrastructure-deal