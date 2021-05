Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

A new study from Louisiana shows that immigrants who challenge their detention in court are much less likely to prevail before judges than to quietly get released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while their cases are pending.

This article was originally published in ProPublica , a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/woRDw2TvhAg/shadow-wins-how-ice-avoids-judicial-accountability-quietly-releasing-immigrants-challenge-being-detained