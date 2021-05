Articles

Saturday, 29 May 2021

We look at the Republican filibuster of the January 6 Commsion, the ever-present, never passed Infrastructure Bill and how lawmakers will recieve President Bidnen's new $6 trillion spending proposal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/29/1001521955/week-in-politics-jan-6-commission-infrastructure-bill-bidens-new-budget-proposal