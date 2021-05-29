Almost 80% Of Republicans At Least Somewhat Sympathetic To QAnon

Articles

A new poll finds that only one in five Republicans fully rejects QAnon conspiracy theories, with right-wing media consumption being the biggest determinant. Even worse, QAnon believers also support some level of civil war. “Thinking about QAnon, if it were a religion, it would be as big as all white evangelical Protestants, or all white mainline Protestants,” Robby Jones, the founder of the Public Religion Research Institute, which conducted the poll, told The New York Times. “So it lines up there with a major religious group.” To be clear, QAnon is not mainstream (yet). But an alarming number of Americans support it. The poll found that 20% of Americans agree believe the QAnon theory that a biblical storm will soon sweep away evil elites and “restore the rightful leaders.” 15% believe that “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country,” and 15% believe “the government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.” Those are all QAnon tenets. Not surprisingly, Republicans are the biggest QAnon supporters. 23% are believers and another 55% are “doubters” who “mostly disagreed” but did not fully reject QAnon.

