The COVID Lab-Leak Theory: Netanyahu's Revenge?

Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021

President Biden is now calling for a report on the origins of COVID-19: President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction. The story blew up over the weekend after The Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough to be hospitalized in November 2019. How did U.S. intelligence find this out? The report, according to the Journal, "was provided by an international partner." An NBC News story said the following:

