It’s All Fun And Games Until Democracy Is Overthrown

Saturday, 29 May 2021

Well, this is comforting: Judge says Trump’s ‘steady drumbeat’ of the Big Lie could continue to inspire his supporters to take up arms A federal judge on Wednesday wrote that Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him could still inspire some of the former President’s supporters to take up arms, as they did in January during the deadly US Capitol insurrection. The judge’s blunt assessment of the current, charged political climate came in a legal decision about a defendant who was drawn to Washington, DC, in January. And it adds to a growing chorus of warnings from the officials most closely weighing the aftermath of the Capitol riot about what the threat level still might be.

