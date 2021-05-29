Elie Mystal Roasts Joe Manchin For Blocking Democrats' Agenda

Articles

Elie Mystal reiterates what EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US has been saying - we need to get rid of the filibuster. If it is allowed to stay in place, the GOP is in power, even though they do not have the majority, because it allows minority rule, down to straight-up obstruction. If the filibuster stays in place, there will be no change to voting rights, no examination into the January 6th insurrection, nothing. Literally nothing. And that is what the Republicans want. They want to block Biden's entire agenda, just like they did with Obama. Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are an actual blockade to any meaningful legislation. They need to buck up and DO something, or get out of the way. MYSTAL: [W]hatever you're doing right now is what you would be doing in the antebellum south, or during the Jim Crow era, or in apartheid South Africa. You, right now, are doing what you would have done in apartheid South Africa. So, what are our leaders doing? What is Joe Manchin doing? What is Joe Manchin thinking about telling his grandkids about how he rose to this moment? And, when you get your head into that, you see why there's so much enervation. Because right now, all Joe Manchin is going to have to say to his grandkids is, "Son, I gave the Republicans a veto on anything that could stop them. Because sometimes you have to show the fascists your belly in order to stay alive."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/elie-mystal-joe-manchin