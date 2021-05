Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 09:52 Hits: 9

The Senate’s self-proclaimed “grim reaper” has returned.Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) is keeping his Republican conference largely unified, and it’s creating major obstacles to President Biden’s legislative agenda.McConnell has maintained...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555877-mcconnell-returns-as-senate-grim-reaper