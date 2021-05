Articles

Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

A Manhattan federal judge agreed Friday to appoint a special master to review materials gathered from search warrants executed last month on Rudy Giuliani. In doing so, the judge denied a ream of requests from Giuliani for the right to decide what evidence prosecutors would be able to investigate in the case.

