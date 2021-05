Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 23:45 Hits: 12

The Senate on Friday passed a resolution calling for a probe into the origins of COVID-19 amid renewed attention over a theory that the virus came from a lab in China.The resolution, which passed by unanimous consent and was spearheaded by Sens....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/556062-senate-passes-resolution-urging-probe-into-covid-19-origins