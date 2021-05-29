The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP Uses Cops For 2020 'Audit': 'Halp! Police! We Was Robbed!'

In a move that mirrors the bullshit going on in Arizona, Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly, has hired three former cops and an attorney to again investigate the 2020 elections. Vos claims he's not looking to overturn the election results, which I tend to believe. As evil as he is, he's politically savvy enough to know that's a dead end road. Instead, Vos is desperately seeking justification for the voter suppression laws they have passed and are going to pass, even though the issues he raises to explain this latest stuff has been debunked time after time in multiple court hearings: He said he hopes the investigators can get to the bottom of issues Republicans have raised unsuccessfully in court, such as how the state’s largest cities used more than $6 million in grants from a private group to run their elections.

