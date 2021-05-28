Politics Podcast: What New York City’s Mayoral Race Can Tell The Rest Of Us

Articles

The year after a presidential election is generally the sleepiest time in election land — no midterms, no national election and no invisible presidential primary. It’s during this relatively sleepy period that a particularly interesting — and perhaps telling — political contest is playing out: the race for mayor of New York City. In the Democratic mayoral primary, some of the strongest disagreements within the party will be decided by some of its most devoted voters. Questions about how to handle policing, unemployment, housing, education and other issues of pandemic recovery will be posed to a city with 3.7 million registered Democrats.

In the run-up to the June 22 primary, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is going to spend some time tracking what the race can tell us about urban politics and the future of the Democratic Party. In this installment, New York City-based political reporters Gloria Pazmino and Erin Durkin discuss the current lay of the land in the Democratic primary and the issues that are motivating voters.

