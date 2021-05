Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 18:50 Hits: 4

A group of Democrats have introduced the first-ever bills in the House and Senate to allow college student athletes to organize under the National Labor Relations Act.The long shot bill, which would require the votes of 10 Republicans along...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555804-democrats-introduce-bill-allowing-college-athletes-to-organize