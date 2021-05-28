Anti-Semitic Georgia Rep Troll Lies, Says Dems Are 21st Century Nazi Party

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

Two disgraced Republican Congresspeople, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a psycho rally in Dalton, Georgia yesterday where their right-wing extremism shined bright. Thursday, Gaetz threatened all of Silicon Valley with an armed assault if they don't stop censoring racist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic, insane lies, and voter fraud conspiracy comments emanating from the QAnon GOP. In that same speech, he repeated the lie that the Second Amendment is in the Bill of Rights to allow citizens to rebel against the government. Not to be outdone by Gaetz, Marge Greene claimed the Democratic Party is just like the Nazi socialist party. "You know Nazis were the National Socialist Party. Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party," she sneered. She then smeared AOC and The Squad as Hitler acolytes. This is coming from a QAnon lunatic who said Jewish Space lasers were causing wildfires in California. When a supposed political party acts like fascist, authoritarian cretins in servitude to a traitorous former president, calling others what you actually are is their only bet. It's all projection, intended to deflect attention away from their own anti-American extremism while placing it on their opponents.

