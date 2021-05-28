Denver Cop Who Died From COVID Revealed To Be Anti-vaxxer

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 17:11 Hits: 2

Trujillo is the second Denver Sheriff Department officer to die this month. Source: Daily Dot A Denver police officer died on May 26 following complications from COVID-19. In the hours after his passing, social media users uncovered evidence of the officer’s anti-vax history, along with posts voicing distrust of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sheriff Deputy Daniel Trujillo, who typically went by Duke Trujillo on social media, passed away. The department asked for “thoughts and prayers” for his family following his death. But many users couldn’t help but point out the sad irony of the situation, assuming that Trujillo may have lived if he’d merely trusted science. In a Thursday tweet from the Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein, several of Trujillo’s temporary Facebook profile pictures were revealed. One shows a banner surrounding a photo often used by author and journalist Shea Serrano as his avatar with the words “I don’t care if you’ve had your vaccine” plastered on it. The next sees a different banner surrounding a picture of a Boulder Police badge, this time announcing, “I have an immune system.” Several other posts and bits of Trujillo’s history also came to light following the announcement of his death. In one since-deleted post, Trujillo appears to claim that he’ll consider getting the vaccine “after y’all start growing appendages out of y’all’s foreheads.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/denver-cop-who-died-covid-revealed-be-anti