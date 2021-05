Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Thursday took aim at Republican senators' argument for opposing the House-passed Jan. 6 commission bill, a rationale that puts partisan gains over accountability for the deadly Capitol insurrection that former President Trump incited.

