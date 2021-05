Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 22:33 Hits: 11

Vice President Harris met with a dozen companies and NGOs that have agreed to invest in the Northern Triangle countries. It's part of an effort to address the root causes of migration to the U.S.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/27/1001026383/harris-issues-a-call-to-action-to-invest-in-central-america