AZ Gov. Admits 3 Clean Election Audits, Hopes For Different Results In 4th

Wednesday night Sean Hannity used his prime-time news slot to hold a roundtable live from the Republican Governors' Association. Propaganda? Ya think? Hannity asked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey what they will find in the latest Maricopa "recount." Arizona has been mired in an insane attempt by their QAnon state legislators to find the tiniest bit of evidence to defend their undemocratic voter fraud lies. Gov. Ducey was forced to admit the truth about this fiasco, which has cost AZ taxpayers millions of dollars, in order to appease the MAGA cult. Hannity asked, "What will we find---anything?" "This is our fourth audit. There's already been three audits. This is the fourth one, the first three came out clean. Let's see what this fourth one says," Gov. Ducey replied. And a fifth and a sixth and seventh and an eighth, continue ad infinitum. At least in Benghazi, there was an actual attack that prompted an investigation, but Republicans used it as a cudgel for crass political ends that cheapened the death of four Americans. Hannity then forced Ducey to say that Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party. Trumpist Kristie Noem of New Mexico cheerily agreed. We know what he would find in a fourth audit because there was no voter fraud that swayed the 2020 presidential election against Traitor Trump.

